Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 66,465 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,465 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.20% of Alliance Data Systems worth $7,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $31,274,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,176,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,489,000 after purchasing an additional 296,727 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 407.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 363,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,915,000 after purchasing an additional 291,796 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 396,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,370,000 after purchasing an additional 281,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 441.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 197,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 160,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

ADS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $93.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.27.

NYSE:ADS opened at $110.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.97. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $25.64 and a 12 month high of $120.30.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

