Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 9,198 Shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,198 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SVMK were worth $6,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SVMK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SVMK in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVMK in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SVMK by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 274,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of SVMK by 6.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 286,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVMK in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Dharti Patel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $629,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $199,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 487,129 shares of company stock worth $12,770,795 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. SVMK Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.80.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $100.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SVMK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

