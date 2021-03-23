Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,501 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after acquiring an additional 15,645 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Welltower by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Welltower by 12.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 198,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,953,000 after buying an additional 21,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Welltower by 10.1% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL stock opened at $71.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.08 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.52. The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Welltower from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Welltower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.98.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

