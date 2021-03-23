Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,302 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,936,000 after purchasing an additional 428,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE WMC opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74, a quick ratio of 492.20 and a current ratio of 492.20. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $4.45.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 184.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

