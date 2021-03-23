Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

WES has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of WES stock opened at $18.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.13.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $647.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 305.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 690.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

