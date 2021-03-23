Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,430,287 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,707 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $51,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Westpac Banking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the period. 0.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WBK. Zacks Investment Research raised Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Westpac Banking from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westpac Banking currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of WBK stock opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99. Westpac Banking Co. has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $19.44.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

