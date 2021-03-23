Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Director Kerry G. Campbell Buys 28,000 Shares

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Director Kerry G. Campbell bought 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $92,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.39. 184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,734. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 3.40. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $7.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Stilwell Value LLC raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,181,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 130,808 shares during the quarter. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust comprises about 3.8% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned about 12.18% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

