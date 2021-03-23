William Blair Weighs in on Smartsheet Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Smartsheet in a report released on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Smartsheet’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMAR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $66.65 on Monday. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $37.91 and a 52-week high of $85.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.16 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.22 and a 200-day moving average of $62.30.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 124,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 18,226 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 70,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,122,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $41,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 16,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 286,516 shares of company stock worth $21,046,521. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

