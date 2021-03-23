Worthington Industries (WOR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Worthington Industries stock opened at $67.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.13. Worthington Industries has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $75.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

In related news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $43,171.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,822.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

