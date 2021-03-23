Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Holdings Lifted by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XLNX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Xilinx by 368.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in Xilinx by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Xilinx by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Xilinx news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.65. 15,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,790,340. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.35. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $154.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Argus cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.94.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

