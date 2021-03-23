YIELD App Price Tops $0.81 on Major Exchanges (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One YIELD App token can now be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001483 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. YIELD App has a total market capitalization of $74.52 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YIELD App alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00021498 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00050312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $345.15 or 0.00630997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00066901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00023496 BTC.

YIELD App Token Profile

YIELD App (YLD) is a token. YIELD App’s total supply is 106,871,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,875,731 tokens. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com. YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app.

YIELD App Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YIELD App Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YIELD App and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.