Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.43 Million

Brokerages expect that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will report sales of $21.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.50 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year sales of $92.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.50 million to $93.79 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $134.84 million, with estimates ranging from $119.71 million to $147.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09).

Several analysts have recently commented on OM shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Outset Medical stock opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a current ratio of 11.13. Outset Medical has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $66.96.

In related news, Director Pincus X. L.P. Warburg sold 552,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $27,840,226.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $166,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,986.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

