Zacks: Analysts Expect BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) will report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BP Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. BP Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BP Midstream Partners.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.93 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 133.81%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BPMP. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BPMP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.57. The company had a trading volume of 343,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,299. BP Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average is $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.97%.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

