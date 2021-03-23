Zacks Investment Research Lowers NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) to Hold

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 27th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NBSE opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57. The firm has a market cap of $194.02 million, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.41.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 370.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 38,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

