Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is engaged in developing treatments for cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company’s pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, TK-216 and CAR-T therapy that targets ROR1 which are in clinical stage. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as GTx Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of ONCT opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.27. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.66.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 746.10% and a negative return on equity of 150.58%. Analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONCT. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,041,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $5,048,000. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,400,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 278,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

