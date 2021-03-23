Zen Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $1,580.00 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $1.66 million and $1,580.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zen Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0735 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $473.16 or 0.00856462 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00101467 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000591 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

ZP is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

