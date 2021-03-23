ZeroSwap (ZEE) Trading Down 10% Over Last Week

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One ZeroSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001652 BTC on exchanges. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $30.24 million and approximately $8.98 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZeroSwap alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $259.91 or 0.00473207 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00064355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.09 or 0.00136712 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00054511 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $438.60 or 0.00798535 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00075459 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000508 BTC.

ZeroSwap Token Profile

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,331,747 tokens. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io.

ZeroSwap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeroSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeroSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.