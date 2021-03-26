$0.65 EPS Expected for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.88. Sprouts Farmers Market reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%.

SFM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.93.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,739.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 129.5% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

SFM stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.81. 216,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,793,110. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.25. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, and beer and wine.

