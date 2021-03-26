0x Trading Down 13% Over Last 7 Days (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 26th. One 0x token can now be bought for $1.40 or 0.00002540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 0x has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and $130.25 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 0x has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00022381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00049406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $351.88 or 0.00640201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00064785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00023474 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x (ZRX) is a token. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 760,547,659 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0x.org. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

0x Token Trading

