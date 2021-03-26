$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will report $1.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty One analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. Workday reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year sales of $5.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $6.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WDAY. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.22.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,490. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $115.50 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.73 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.35 and a 200-day moving average of $232.19.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total value of $50,007,034.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $1,542,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,741 shares of company stock worth $85,032,385 in the last ninety days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Workday by 1.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at about $522,000. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Workday by 62.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 27,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Workday by 13.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 40,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Workday by 16.2% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

