$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will post $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.22 billion. Church & Dwight posted sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year sales of $5.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Church & Dwight.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

CHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.53.

In other news, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CHD traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $86.07. The stock had a trading volume of 44,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,640. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $60.31 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Church & Dwight (CHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.