10,170 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,170 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 415,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,107,000 after buying an additional 68,616 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 295.4% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 21,020 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 15,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 167,405 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,132,000 after acquiring an additional 18,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.21.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $463,842,381.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 411,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $59,407,889.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,438,848.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,035,000 shares of company stock worth $556,529,644. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.51. The stock had a trading volume of 111,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,562,101. The company has a market capitalization of $376.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.85 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

