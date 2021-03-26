12Ships (TSHP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $11.84 Million

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 26th. During the last week, 12Ships has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. 12Ships has a market capitalization of $130.12 million and $11.84 million worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 12Ships coin can currently be purchased for $0.0261 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00022530 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00049376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $350.79 or 0.00639369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00064802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00023422 BTC.

12Ships Coin Profile

12Ships (TSHP) is a coin. It launched on August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,981,037,176 coins and its circulating supply is 4,980,107,883 coins. The official website for 12Ships is www.12ships.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling 12Ships

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 12Ships should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 12Ships using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

