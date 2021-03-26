169,740 Shares in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Purchased by Hidden Lake Asset Management LP

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 169,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,831,000. Farfetch makes up 4.2% of Hidden Lake Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Farfetch by 352.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,483,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,079,000 after purchasing an additional 19,850,348 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth about $873,875,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth about $514,600,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Farfetch in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,144,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Farfetch by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,148,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FTCH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

Shares of NYSE FTCH traded down $5.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.53. 434,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,093,548. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $73.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.36 and a 200 day moving average of $49.63.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). The business had revenue of $540.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.10 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.