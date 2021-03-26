1,835 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Purchased by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 103.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,900,000 after purchasing an additional 57,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter.

IWD opened at $150.01 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $93.60 and a 52-week high of $153.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.58.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

