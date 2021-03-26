221 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Purchased by Ade LLC

Ade LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 221 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Square by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.29, for a total value of $22,429,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.03, for a total transaction of $1,084,064.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,241,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,168,036 shares of company stock valued at $270,723,080 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,761,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $95.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.96, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.02. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Square from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.95.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

