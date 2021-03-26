276,998 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Bought by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 276,998 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $50,186,000. The Walt Disney makes up 0.8% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 276.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,959 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 24,196 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 293.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $136,990,000 after buying an additional 823,174 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 315,683 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,170,000 after acquiring an additional 74,255 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 524.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 51,718 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 43,432 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 35,861 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.50. 315,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,146,604. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.10 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.96 and a 200 day moving average of $158.64. The company has a market cap of $336.73 billion, a PE ratio of -118.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,976,447.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.