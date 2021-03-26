28,686 Shares in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 28,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AQN remained flat at $$15.84 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1551 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 98.41%.

AQN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

