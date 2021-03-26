3,094 Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Bought by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.07. 455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,704. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.99 and a 200-day moving average of $65.92. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $76.91.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.