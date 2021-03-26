$317.33 Million in Sales Expected for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) to report $317.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $316.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $319.00 million. Vonage posted sales of $297.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%.

VG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Summit Insights reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $674,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at $117,828,971.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $4,512,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,367,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,858 shares of company stock valued at $6,082,725 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the third quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $12.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,811,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,015. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.16. Vonage has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.09, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

