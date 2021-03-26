3,213 Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Bought by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,213 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,306,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,926,558,000 after purchasing an additional 524,280 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,803 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 11.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,427,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,535 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $355,409,000 after purchasing an additional 239,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,270,828 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $326,396,000 after buying an additional 41,269 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.26.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $116.18 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.71 and a 52-week high of $124.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.38 and a 200 day moving average of $111.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $92,128.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,923 shares of company stock valued at $4,454,091 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.