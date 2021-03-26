353,251 Shares in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) Acquired by TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 353,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned about 0.54% of Gores Holdings V at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRSV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V in the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V in the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V in the fourth quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V in the fourth quarter worth approximately $806,000. Institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRSV traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $9.98. 2,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,651. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54.

About Gores Holdings V

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

