364,455 Shares in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 364,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,168,000. Mariner LLC owned approximately 7.71% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVOG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,427,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 32,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,036.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period.

Shares of IVOG traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.91. 18,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,126. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.91. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $199.43.

