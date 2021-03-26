365,000 Shares in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Acquired by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 365,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,688,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $706,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,161,000.

Shares of ABCL stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,679. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.35. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.16 and a 12-month high of $71.91.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABCL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. The company also develops next-generation transgenic mice that provide a source of fully-human antibodies for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates.

