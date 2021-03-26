$385.86 Million in Sales Expected for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) will post $385.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $396.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $371.00 million. Quaker Chemical reported sales of $378.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $385.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quaker Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.00.

In related news, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total value of $651,633.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $410,170.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,264.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KWR traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.87. 4,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 667.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.10. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $108.14 and a twelve month high of $301.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

