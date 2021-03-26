3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Raised to $202.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $197.00 to $202.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.62.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM opened at $193.10 on Tuesday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $130.61 and a fifty-two week high of $193.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.24. The company has a market capitalization of $111.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in 3M by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,830,000 after purchasing an additional 34,929 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.