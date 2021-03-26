40,833 Shares in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of National Health Investors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,475,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,582,000 after acquiring an additional 266,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,210,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,737,000 after purchasing an additional 78,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 323,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,517,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 18.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 230,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after buying an additional 36,485 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NHI opened at $73.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.83. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.88. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.61 and a twelve month high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NHI. KeyCorp raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist upped their target price on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

