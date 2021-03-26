500,000 Shares in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) Purchased by TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCOAU traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 43,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,741. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.63. Scion Tech Growth I has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $11.30.

Scion Tech Growth I Company Profile

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

