6,660 Shares in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Purchased by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in National Research by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in National Research by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in National Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of National Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of National Research by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 58,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $3,156,906.06. Also, Director Joann M. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $253,300.00. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Research stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.88. The company had a trading volume of 192 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.07. National Research Co. has a 52 week low of $40.12 and a 52 week high of $60.62.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $34.77 million for the quarter.

About National Research

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

