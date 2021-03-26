Aave (AAVE) Price Hits $351.31 on Major Exchanges

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Aave coin can currently be purchased for about $351.31 or 0.00655904 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and approximately $337.61 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aave has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aave alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00023230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00049274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00064450 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00023896 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00030434 BTC.

About Aave

AAVE is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,457,947 coins. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.