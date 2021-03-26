Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Given New $302.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $292.00 to $302.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $264.31.

Shares of ACN traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $272.22. 17,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture has a 12-month low of $148.28 and a 12-month high of $271.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total transaction of $1,056,584.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,883,022.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Insiders have sold a total of 31,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,946,569 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $1,577,735,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Accenture by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $187,665,000 after acquiring an additional 795,310 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after acquiring an additional 791,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after acquiring an additional 496,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $126,101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

