Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.96.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,042,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,859,812. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $55.76 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.62.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 16,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

