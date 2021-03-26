Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Harlan S. Robins Sells 5,290 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 5,290 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $202,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ADPT stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.13. 2,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,883. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -40.72 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.68.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The business had revenue of $30.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,954,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,378 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $48,953,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,952,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,571,000 after buying an additional 713,320 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 235.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 839,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,825,000 after purchasing an additional 589,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,417,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,087,000 after purchasing an additional 538,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

