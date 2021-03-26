Ade LLC Buys Shares of 244 Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Ade LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 244 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,576,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,116,000 after buying an additional 78,271 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,283,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,615,000 after buying an additional 283,238 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,986,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,361,000 after buying an additional 384,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,703,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,045,000 after buying an additional 384,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,423,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,565,000 after buying an additional 133,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM stock remained flat at $$206.84 on Friday. 11,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,898. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $126.54 and a 12-month high of $262.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.17.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.94.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

