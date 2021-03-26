Ade LLC Invests $67,000 in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ade LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.23. 29,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,144,429. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.60 and a 12-month high of $190.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,327 shares of company stock worth $587,629 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

