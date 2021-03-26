Ade LLC Purchases Shares of 1,387 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Ade LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Welltower from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.98.

Shares of WELL stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.02. The company had a trading volume of 13,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,881. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.23 and a 200 day moving average of $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.08 and a 1-year high of $76.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

