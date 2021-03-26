Ade LLC Takes $116,000 Position in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Ade LLC bought a new stake in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,571 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 263,817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 33,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alexco Resource by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,328 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 94,561 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alexco Resource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Alexco Resource by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,192 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 24,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Alexco Resource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 19.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on AXU shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexco Resource in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Alexco Resource in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AXU traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 12,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,330. Alexco Resource Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $364.76 million, a PE ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 257.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, one quartz mining license and 50% of three quartz mining leases, and two crown grants 50% of three quartz mining leases covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.