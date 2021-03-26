Ade LLC Takes $134,000 Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Ade LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,869,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $216,543,000 after acquiring an additional 387,028 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,601,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,024,000 after purchasing an additional 708,810 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,377,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,387,000 after purchasing an additional 21,216 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,105,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,125,000 after purchasing an additional 112,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,782,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,049,000 after purchasing an additional 48,345 shares during the last quarter.

In other The Western Union news, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $402,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,613.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $5,591,568.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,401,876.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,691,083 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WU traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.03. The stock had a trading volume of 61,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,954,445. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.43.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.34%.

WU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

