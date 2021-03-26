Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adient from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adient from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Adient has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.67.

Shares of ADNT opened at $39.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.73. Adient has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $48.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adient will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Adient by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adient during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Adient by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Adient by 5,960.6% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 983,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

