ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 98.83% and a negative net margin of 166.01%.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 70,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,709,426. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $175.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.84. ADMA Biologics has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 8.47.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.40.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Further Reading: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.